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Red-Hot Dolphins Freeze McAdory in Playoff to Stay Perfect at 12-0
13 days ago
Gulf Shores, AL. — (GSN) — A crisp autumn chill blanketed the stadium on Friday night, November 13, but the energy in the packed home stands was scorching. Facing off against the McAdory Yellowjackets in a high-stakes AHSAA Class 5A playoff clash, the top-ranked Gulf Shores High School Dolphins put on a masterclass in all three phases of the game, storming to a dominant 47-10 victory.