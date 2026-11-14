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Celebrity Spirits Brands 2026: Who Owns What and Who Sold
By EPR Editorial Team,13 days ago
Most celebrity spirits brands are now partly or fully tied to a large drinks company. Diageo bought Casamigos in 2017 and Aviation Gin in 2020, Pernod Ricard took a majority of Código 1530 in 2022, Mast-Jägermeister invested in Teremana in 2022, and Sazerac invested in 818 in 2026. This hub compares the deals and what each means for brand communications.