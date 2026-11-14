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VulcanForms: $500 Million Financing Led By J.P. Morgan And Apollo To Build Three New U.S. Manufacturing Factories
By Amit Chowdhry,13 days ago
VulcanForms, a Boston-based advanced digital manufacturing company, has secured an agreement for $500 million in financing led by J.P. Morgan and funds managed by Apollo. The financing will support construction of three new factories, expansion of domestic production capacity, and further development of the company’s integrated manufacturing platform as it responds to demand from customers across aerospace, defense, medical devices, consumer products, and industrial markets.