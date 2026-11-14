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Trimble Wealth Advisors: Transition From Carson Group To Mariner Independent Expands Tax, Estate And Investment Banking Resources
By Amit Chowdhry,13 days ago
Trimble Wealth Advisors, an independent financial advisory firm based in Overland Park, Kansas, has joined Mariner Independent after ending its previous affiliation with Carson Group. The transition, effective October 23, 2026, provides the firm with access to expanded expertise in tax planning, estate and trust services, investment banking, insurance, and other specialized financial services while preserving its independent business model.