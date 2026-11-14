undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Focus Financial Partners: Acquisition Of ML Management Partners Expands Entertainment Industry Business Management Services
By Amit Chowdhry,13 days ago
Focus Financial Partners, a financial services firm providing wealth management, family office, and business management services, has acquired ML Management Partners (MLM), a New York City-based business management firm specializing in serving entertainment industry professionals and high-net-worth individuals. The transaction closed on November 1, 2026, and strengthens Focus’s business management platform with additional expertise serving clients in television, film, and related creative industries.