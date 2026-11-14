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Proterra Investment Partners: $680 Million Final Close For Credit Fund 3 Exceeds Target As Total Commitments Top $1 Billion
By Amit Chowdhry,13 days ago
Proterra Investment Partners, a Minneapolis-based private investment firm specializing in the food and agriculture value chain, has completed the final close of Proterra Credit Fund 3 with $680 million in capital commitments, exceeding its original $500 million fundraising target. Including companion investment vehicles, total commitments associated with the strategy have surpassed $1 billion.