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Roberts Filter Group: Acquisition By Sciens Water Establishes New Municipal And Industrial Water Filtration Platform
By Amit Chowdhry,13 days ago
Roberts Filter Group, a Coatesville, Pennsylvania-based provider of engineered water filtration and pretreatment technologies, has been acquired by Sciens Water Opportunities Fund II, an investment fund managed by Sciens Water Opportunities Management. The acquisition establishes a new water filtration platform for Sciens Water and provides Roberts Filter Group with additional resources to expand its products, services, and operations.