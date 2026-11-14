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Trellis Family Office: Thomas Walsh Launches Independent Wealth Advisory Firm Through Mariner Independent
By Amit Chowdhry,13 days ago
Trellis Family Office, an independently owned wealth advisory practice founded by Thomas Walsh, has launched through Mariner Independent to serve ultra-high-net-worth individuals and multigenerational families. The new firm will combine personalized wealth management with access to Mariner’s trust, tax, estate planning, investment banking, and other specialized financial services. Walsh...