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Manatee County opens registration for Neighborhood Ambassador Academy winter cycle
8 days ago
Manatee County residents can get a behind-the-scenes look at how their county government works through the Neighborhood Ambassador Academy, beginning Jan. 13, 2027. “The best-informed residents make the strongest neighborhoods,” said Manatee County Commission Chairman Tal Siddique. “When people understand how county services work and who to call when they need help, they become a real bridge between their neighbors and their government. I encourage anyone who cares about their community to sign up.”