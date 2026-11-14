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Sting Captivates at Brooklyn Paramount on First Night of Record-Breaking Residency
By Michael Dinger,13 days ago
In the heart of downtown Brooklyn, a gorgeous Veterans Day evening greeted Sting at the Brooklyn Paramount for the first of eight highly anticipated, record-breaking residency shows. Having commenced back in early-October, the North American leg of the ‘STING 3.0’ World tour has entered its final two weeks. The tour’s moniker is a nod to being frontman of the iconic rock trio The Police, and to his current band, a power threesome consisting of himself on bass, long-time guitarist Dominic Miller, and drummer Chris Maas.