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Why Luxury Real Estate Is Going Digital and What It Means for Buyers
By Victoria Whitmore,11 days ago
Buying a luxury home used to mean spending weekends touring properties, meeting agents, and flipping through glossy brochures. Today, much of that experience happens online. Buyers can explore waterfront mansions, compare neighborhoods, and even take virtual tours without leaving their living rooms. For people shopping for multimillion-dollar properties, that convenience is a big deal.