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Winter Decorating Ideas: How to Style White, Pink and Black Christmas Trees in Your Home
By Victoria Whitmore,11 days ago
Winter decorating works best when it responds to the way a room is actually used. A Christmas tree that looks striking in a store photo may overwhelm a narrow living room or disappear in a large one. Before choosing a color, consider the natural light, furniture finishes, room proportions and overall mood. White, pink and black Christmas trees can all create a welcoming holiday atmosphere, but each brings a different visual character to a space.