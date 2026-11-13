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From Dubai to Brickell: How Octane.Rent Earned Two World Luxury Travel Awards in 2026
By Victoria Whitmore,11 days ago
A year after its first regional honor, the Dubai rental house is named best in the Middle East for luxury cars and best in the UAE for sports cars. The most memorable arrivals tend to include a car. A convertible waiting outside a hotel, an SUV at the airport curb or a Rolls-Royce at the door of an evening event sets the tone before a single plan begins. Octane.Rent, the Dubai luxury and sports car rental company, has built its reputation on that moment, and the World Luxury Travel Awards 2026 have now honored it with two titles: Best Luxury Car Rental Company in the Middle East and Best Sports Car Rentals in the United Arab Emirates.