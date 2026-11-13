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T4 KartPlex Launches All-New “Adrenaline Park” Designed for Future Racers
8 days ago
T4 KartPlex is expanding its offerings with the grand opening of the Adrenaline Park, an interactive driving experience designed specifically for young children and families. Launched in late October 2026, the Adrenaline Park is one of the few activities of its kind in the Tampa Bay area, combining the excitement of motorsports with real-world STEM learning.