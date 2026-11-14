undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to unlock the AirPods features Apple hides on Android
By Brady Snyder,13 days ago
I'm an Android user, but I exclusively use Apple earbuds for wireless listening. A trusty pair of AirPods Pro 2 handles everyday wear, while the more specialized Powerbeats Pro 2 stay in my ears for runs, hikes, and everything sporty. While both sets of earbuds are made by Apple, only one of them natively integrates with Android. Beats headphones and earbuds have superb integration outside the Apple ecosystem, complete with an official Play Store app. I can't say the same about AirPods.