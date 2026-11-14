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Disney & Lucasfilm Keep Skipping Star Wars' Only True Unmissable Story
By Nathan Johnson,13 days ago
Disney and Lucasfilm have a perfect Star Wars story staring them in the face, and instead of capitalizing on it, they continue to pretend as though it doesn't even exist. Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and has been for the past five decades. Since the original film was released in 1977, the fictional universe has continuously expanded in canon and in Legends, and there are thousands of years of lore that have yet to be explored.