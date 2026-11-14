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Offshore wind offered a ‘limitless’ future for CT. Trump scuttled the plan.
By John Moritz,13 days ago
This article first appeared on CT Mirror and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. On a tour a few years ago through the North Sea coast of the United Kingdom, Michael Passero, the mayor of New London, Connecticut, caught a glimpse of what a resurgence of manufacturing might look like back home.
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