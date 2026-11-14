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NHL Predictions: Ottawa Senators vs Pittsburgh Penguins, Odds and Picks – November 14th
By Rohit Bhamra,13 days ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins return home and defend home ice against the Ottawa Senators with NHL Predictions from us here at Last Word On Hockey! In tonight’s game, It’s an Eastern Conference clash between an aging team trying to build momentum and a younger team trying to establish themselves as Stanley Cup Playoff contenders. With both teams coming into this game with a win, something’s got to give in this matchup.