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NHL Predictions: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Edmonton Oilers, Odds and Picks – November 14
By Braden Morrison,13 days ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night in this edition of NHL Predictions on Last Word on Hockey, looking to snap a five-game losing streak and avoid their worst six-game homestand in franchise history. The Oilers are riding a three-game winning streak, lead the Pacific Division, and have three of the top four scorers this season. The Leafs are staring down the barrel right now, and fans are getting restless with the coach, players, and general manager.