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Ep 291 | Is Big Tech Already Bending the Knee to Democrats? Palantir Co-founder Responds | The Glenn
12 days ago
The tech world is at a crossroads with Democrats back in power: Will they bend the knee to socialists on issues like AI, censorship, and surveillance? Or will they continue to stay independent? And can America still win the AI race against China after the Nvidia scandal? To answer these questions, Glenn speaks with Joe Lonsdale, the co-founder of the tech company Palantir. Its CEO just called its products “progressive” and himself a lifelong Democrat. But Lonsdale, an outspoken conservative, has a surprising response. Glenn and Joe also discuss the future of the AI and robotics revolution, how to fix the Republican Party and take back Texas, and why he’s optimistic about the future of America. Plus, Joe has some choice words about the Iran war, illegal immigration, and rumors of amnesty.