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Pistons Must Convince Mavs to Make Kyrie Irving Trade for Landscape-Altering Move amid NBA Rumors<br
By Zach Buckley,13 days ago
If the Pistons could lab-create this co-star for Cunningham, they might build something bearing a striking resemblance to Kyrie Irving: historically shifty off the dribble, wildly efficient as a scorer and even championship-experienced in this very role. An Irving trade feels like a no-brainer for Detroit, then, if it can just convince the Dallas Mavericks to play ball.