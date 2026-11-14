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Siemens Debuts ELV Drive System for AGVs, AMRs
By Christian Hinton,13 days ago
Siemens is expanding its extra-low-voltage (ELV) drive portfolio with the Sinamics E210 converter and Simotics E-1EE1 servomotors. The integrated solution targets battery-powered Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and driverless transport systems. The coordinated drive system is designed to reduce development work and simplify safety implementation for manufacturers...