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18 Ways to Earn Extra Income With No Upfront Cost
By Michael Gregory,13 days ago
Making extra money matters to many people today. Higher costs and small pay raises have led people to find easy, low-cost ways to add income. The good news? Some side jobs need no starting cash, so people can improve their finances without spending much. A recent report says 78% of U.S. workers live paycheck to paycheck, showing how many need other ways to make money.