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Woodman’s Opens 243,500-Square-Foot Store In Plainfield, Illinois
By Shelby Report Staff,10 days ago
Janesville, Wisconsin-based Woodman’s Food Markets has opened a 243,500-square-foot store in Plainfield, Illinois, its seventh location in the state. The store, at the corner of Illinois Route 59 and 119th Street, opened Sept. 29 and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The employee-owned grocer said the location brought more than 200 jobs to the area.
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