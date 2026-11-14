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South Carolina flight cancellations, delays abound in wake of FAA national ground stop
13 days ago
Officials at South Carolina's largest airport are telling travelers to expect delays and cancellations on Nov. 14 as airlines attempt to resume normal operations after federal officials ordered flights grounded nationwide a day earlier. Some 36 scheduled flights at Charleston International had been canceled as of 1 p.m., with American...
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