undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Who Are the Below Deck Season 13 Couples? Details on Every Boatmance (UPDATING)
By Casey Suglia,13 days ago
Several romances are developing on Below Deck Season 13, including Kaylee Brown and Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck, Jessenia Stidger and Alex Wright, and Rosa Simms-Preston and James Bishop. Kaylee and Matt have become exclusive despite Matt admitting to past cheating and concerns about commitment, while Jessenia and Alex are balancing attraction with...