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‘Love Actually’ Romances: Ranking 8 Pairings From Worst to Best
By Dan Clarendon,13 days ago
We feel it in our fingers / We feel it in our toes / Christmas is around the corner / And so our desire to rewatch Love Actually grows. The rom-com film — written and directed by the great Richard Curtis — is celebrating its 23rd anniversary just ahead of the holiday season. Since Love Actually’s release in theaters on November 14, 2003, the movie has become a holiday classic, thanks to its cheeky humor, its intersecting tales of yuletide romance, and a stellar cast that includes Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, and more.