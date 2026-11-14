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“This is probably the most losing environment he’s …
By HoopsHype,13 days ago
Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. can assure you it's not in his DNA. As a freshman at Arkansas last season, Acuff's Razorbacks went 28-9 and he was named the SEC Player of the Year. In 12 games in the NBA, he's already endured more defeats than he did in college. "This is probably the most losing environment he's been in," LaVine said. "It's unfortunate even for a lot of us." After Tuesday's 107-100 loss to the Orlando Magic, Acuff conceded just how much it had weighed on him. The 19-year-old's vexation with his new reality was too much to conceal. "I'm not a loser, so it's not fun," Acuff said. "But as I said, it's an 82-game season, so hopefully something will shake."