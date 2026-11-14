undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Broussard Man Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison for Distribution of Child Pornography
By Office of U.S. Attorney, Western District of Louisiana,13 days ago
On November 10, 2026, United States District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced Michael Church, 36, of Broussard, to 60 months in federal prison for Distribution of Child Pornography, followed by five years of supervised release. Church previously pled guilty on August 7, 2026. According to court documents, in June 2025,...