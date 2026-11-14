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Remember that drain you adopted? It needs you this winter
By Juan Pablo Pérez Burgos,13 days ago
Rainy season is back, and your local drain needs you. Are you a San Franciscan who adopted one of the city’s 25,000 storm drains? Maybe you gave it a fun name like “Drain ‘The Rock’ Johnson” or “Sir Drains-a-Lot.” If so, it’s time to remember your parental duties: Pull on gloves, grab a broom and shovel, and clear the leaves and trash blocking your adopted grate.