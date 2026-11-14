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Cool weekend weather, but a rainy start to the workweek
By Henry Blakes,13 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cool weather sticks around this weekend, with increasing rain chances late Sunday into Monday before another warmup arrives next week. A chilly morning followed by cool afternoon temperatures on Sunday. Clouds will increase throughout the day as rain returns to the area. You won’t need an umbrella during the day, but we could see a few showers by late afternoon and the evening.
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