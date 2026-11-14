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Unwrapped: The Evolution of Jazz Hip-Hop Instrumentals
By OURGIG Agency,12 days ago
In 1992, Steve McKeever, a visionary music executive, took a bold step in redefining the possibilities within the Motown Records legacy. At a time when the label was best known for its rich history in soul and R&B, McKeever introduced MoJAZZ Records, a subsidiary focused entirely on contemporary jazz and instrumental music. This innovative move was a departure from Motown’s established identity and signaled a forward-thinking approach to blending musical genres.