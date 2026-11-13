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Jackson Airport resumes operations after FAA ground stop
By Thao Ta,11 days ago
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Operations and passenger check-in have resumed on November 14, 2026, at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport following a nationwide ground stop, though delays and cancellations will continue to impact Saturday’s schedule, according to the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA). JMAA officials say concourse access is reopening in phases, and departures […]