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Game Review: Washington Commanders 24 – New York Giants 21
By David Syvertsen,13 days ago
-JJ McCarthy: 23/36 – 293 yards / 1 TD – 1 INT / 86.9 RAT. McCarthy added 34 yards rushing via 6 carries. The biggest gains on the ground were on scramble attempts (3 carries for 29 yards). The weather was such a factor leading up to the game (they cleared the players off the field about two hours prior to kickoff), as the rain was torrential. While it was not a factor during the game, it did seem like the early gameplan revolved around quick and easy throws. When McCarthy’s first read was not there, he struggled to smoothly go through progressions but in the second half alone, he went 11/17 for 201 yards to four of different targets. He was torching the Washington defense in the short to intermediate portions of the route tree. With Washington playing soft coverage overall, he finally settled into a good rhythm after halftime and made multiple big-time throws with pressure around him. They came after him via the blitz often but he responded well minus the last drive of the game. With the Giants down by three, it seemed like McCarthy pre-determined to blindly throw the ball downfield to try and get it to his playmakers. While I understand the concept on paper, I put the lack of success on that final drive on him. Notably on the last play, a Hail Mary-type interception, he had Malachi Fields and Isaiah Likely wide open with space to get a first down (if not more). There were a few times he looked both flustered and late and there is no denying he had two interceptions dropped. It is easy to forget he is a young quarterback who has started just 13 games now. Mistakes happen and he made his fair share highlighted by those final two plays, but it is more about growing from them and the avoidance of repeating. Time will tell, but McCarthy played well enough to win this game, no question. He just left some meat on the bone.