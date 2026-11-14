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Week 10 Fantasy Football: Emmett Johnson & Other Sleepers, Sits and Starts for Chiefs-Falcons and Texans-Browns
By Nate Polvogt,13 days ago
Chiefs (-3) at Falcons (+150) O/U 46.5. Sleeper to Watch: Josh Downs, WR, Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a new toy this week when the Chiefs traded for wide receiver Josh Downs. The fourth-year wideout came over from a dysfunctional Indianapolis offense, and while new shiny things are always exciting, I’d pump the brakes on the Downs excitement. Despite limited competition for work as a Colt (LaQuan Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, Keenan Allen), Downs struggled to separate himself. In Kansas City, Downs will be competing with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, Cyrus Allen, and Jalen Royals. It’s not that I don’t think he can; it’s that I don’t believe the opportunity will be there. I could be wrong, but only time will tell.