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How Rockstar's 'GTA VI' release could reshape gaming, streaming and even paid time off
By Julia Boorstin,13 days ago
"Grand Theft Auto VI" launches Nov. 19, with third-party estimates pointing to exceptional preorder demand and Wall Street expecting tens of millions of copies sold by March. Creators, streaming platforms, food delivery services and Miami tourism could all feel the impact or see spending shift with the game's launch. The...