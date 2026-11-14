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Juice your growth and save on taxes in this workplace investment account
By Darla Mercado, CFP®@darla_mercado,13 days ago
It's open enrollment season at work, meaning employees are set to choose their healthcare benefits for 2027. Healthcare costs have been climbing for workers and employers alike, with total family premiums averaging $28,303, including the employer's share, according to KFF. Health savings accounts offer a tax-advantaged way to save for...