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Seven Valleys Health Coalition is Here to Help You Make Sure You’re Covered by Medicaid in 2027 if You Need It
13 days ago
In this edition of Meet Cortland County, X101’s Matt Brooks spoke with Carol Costell Corbin, Assistant director of the Seven Valleys Health Coalition to talk about how people can make sure they’re covered by Medicaid after the Big Beautiful Bill goes into effect in 2027. Carol Details the different kinds of groups that may be uncertain if they can be approved for coverage, and where to go if you need help. Visit 211cortland.org or call 211 to get help figuring out how to qualify for coverage.