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2027 Toyota RAV4: Which Hybrid Is Worth Your Money?
By Nik Miles,13 days ago
The 2027 Toyota RAV4 adds Woodland clearance and better plug-in charging, but your parking space may decide which hybrid makes sense. The most useful question about the latest RAV4 starts at home: can you charge where you park? That answer should shape your shopping list before paint colors, wheel designs or an ambitious vision of weekends spent climbing mountains. Toyota offers enough versions to make choosing a compact SUV feel like selecting a university course.