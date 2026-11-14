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8 Greatest Netflix Miniseries With 4 Episodes or Less
By Remus Noronha,13 days ago
With the streaming landscape overcrowded with shows and series that take multiple years and seasons to tell their stories, it is refreshing to find a series that is not only short and sweet but also substantial enough to be memorable. Netflix has so far proved that brevity can be bold, and shows do not need to span several seasons if they can successfully deliver what they set out to do in less than five episodes.