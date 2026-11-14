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Tesla Robotaxi Goes 24/7: What Riders Need to Know
By Nik Miles,13 days ago
Tesla Robotaxi now runs around the clock, the company says, expanding overnight options while leaving service boundaries and safety questions. Tesla says its Robotaxi service now operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, extending its ride-hailing ambitions into the hours when getting home can become an expensive logistical exercise. For someone finishing a hospital shift or leaving dinner considerably later than intended, the useful question is straightforward: can a car actually collect you?