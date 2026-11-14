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Public notice: Knox County real estate taxpayers delinquent list
13 days ago
The DELINQUENT LIST will be published December 12,2026 in the general circulation of the Mount Vernon News and December 26, 2026, on the knoxcountyauditor.org website in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code 5721.03. To avoid being included on the list, full payment of all taxes due can be made by November 30, 2026, and December 21, 2026, respectively, in the Office of the Knox County Treasurer, 117 East High Street, Suite 103, Mount Vernon, Ohio between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
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