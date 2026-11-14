undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Scion KEI-01: Toyota’s Mini Truck Has a 25-MPH Catch
By Nik Miles,13 days ago
The Scion KEI-01 brings Toyota’s revived brand to America with an Indiana-built mini truck, fleet-first sales and a crucial 25-mph limit. Toyota is bringing Scion back, and its opening act is a very small truck with a very specific job. Announced November 10, the Scion KEI-01 is scheduled to reach the United States in the second half of 2027. Toyota plans Indiana assembly and an initial fleet pilot through selected existing Toyota dealers operating as Scion by Toyota retailers.
7