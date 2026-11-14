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Forget John Wick, Keanu Reeves’ Genre-Bending Sci-Fi Thriller Is Officially a #1 Hit
By Adam Blevins,13 days ago
In the last few years, Keanu Reeves has become widely loved and celebrated thanks to his role in the John Wick franchise, but long before he was cracking skulls as the High Table assassin, he starred in one of the most famous sci-fi franchises of all time. Just because Reeves is a franchise guru, though, doesn't mean he can't be seen in more grounded projects in theaters and on streaming.