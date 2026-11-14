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Saturday Morning Forecast
By James DeFazio,13 days ago
Lake enhanced rain and snow showers today as northwest flow blows across the Great Lakes. Moderate temperatures (mid to upper 30s) will prevent daytime accumulation. Things change around sunset for the hilltops, especially those of Madison County. A light accumulation of 1-3" will fall across Madison and extreme southern Oneida Counties as well as Northern Herkimer and Hamilton Counties.