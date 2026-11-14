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The Opener: Bauers, Ausmus, Kopech
By Mark Polishuk,13 days ago
Former Padres owner Peter Seidler passed away at age 63 on this day in 2023. Seidler was part of the Ron Fowler-led ownership group that bought the Padres in 2012, and then became club chairman in 2020 after buying out enough of Fowler’s stake of the team to become the majority shareholder. In his three years of running the team, Seidler turned the Padres into one of the league’s biggest spenders in an all-out push to try and bring San Diego its first World Series title. While the Padres only made it as far as the 2022 NLCS during Seidler’s brief tenure, Seidler became a beloved figure in baseball, and his legacy has carried forward as the team has remained in contention.