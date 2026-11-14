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1964 Pontiac GTO For Sale
By Michael Accardi,13 days ago
This 1964 Pontiac GTO was originally ordered in the fall of 1963 by the secretary of Davis Auto, a Pontiac dealership in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, who optioned the LeMans GTO package along with 14 others. According to the seller, she kept the car for 59 years and commissioned a complete frame-off restoration in 2008. It passed into a family trust and was seldom driven before the current owner acquired it. It is located in Lakebay, Washington.