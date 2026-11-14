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Update: Cell service (Verizon technical team is reviewing the more than 100 complaints)
12 days ago
I received a call from a representative of Verizon and provided them with addresses of the more than 100 residents from around the town who complained of lack of cell service or disrupted calls. The representative who I spoke with is sending all the emails to their technical team. I have a follow up meeting on Tuesday with their attorney and will provide the town with their recommendations after they complete their review of your complaints. These recommendations will probably include locating additional antennas on town properties. The company is currently working with the village of Ardsley addressing similar concerns. I will keep residents informed before any action steps are taken.