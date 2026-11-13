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Wisconsin Proposes Major Overhaul in School Funding and Special Ed Aid
By Editorial Staff,11 days ago
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has announced a sweeping proposal for a significant revision of the state’s public school funding system, aiming to inject billions in additional aid to districts. This move could mark the most substantial change in decades, aligning revenue increases with inflation and boosting special education funding.