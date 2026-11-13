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Jeffery Johnson Named New Chief of Police for Clarke County Schools
By Editorial Staff,10 days ago
Jeffery Johnson Appointed as New Chief of Police for Clarke County School District. The Clarke County School District is set to welcome Jeffery Johnson as its new chief of police, following a unanimous decision by the Clarke County Board of Education during their recent monthly meeting. Johnson’s appointment was confirmed with a decisive six to zero vote, while one board member chose to abstain.